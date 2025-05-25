Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Magic Software Enterprises from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. William Blair cut Magic Software Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Magic Software Enterprises Price Performance

MGIC opened at $15.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.82. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.89 million, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $147.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.80 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 6.49%. Equities analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 4,274.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud-based services in Israel and internationally. Its Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

