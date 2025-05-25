Lotan Holdings Inc. Buys 30,000 Shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aurion Resources alerts:

On Thursday, March 13th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$13,600.00.

On Friday, March 7th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 12,500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,500.00.

Aurion Resources Trading Down 2.6%

Aurion Resources stock opened at C$0.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.48 and a 12 month high of C$0.85. The stock has a market cap of C$113.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.61 and a beta of 1.81.

About Aurion Resources

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurion Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurion Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.