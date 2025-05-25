Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,198,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,372,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 218,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 95,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 194,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

ANGL opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $29.47.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.1509 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

