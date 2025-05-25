Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,558,000 after buying an additional 1,463,799 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,650,000 after buying an additional 5,806,736 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 7,363,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,777,000 after buying an additional 434,415 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,034,000 after buying an additional 3,589,503 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1%

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $88.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.94 and a 200-day moving average of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

