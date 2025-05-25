Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $400,000 Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Onefund LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total transaction of $284,831.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,554.47. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $985.00, for a total value of $188,135.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,267,020. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,619 shares of company stock valued at $5,230,568. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,275.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Erste Group Bank raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,062.50.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NOW opened at $1,005.53 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $881.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $975.26. The stock has a market cap of $208.14 billion, a PE ratio of 147.22, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

