Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 12,350 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $127.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.99. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

