Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimball Electronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

KE stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45. Kimball Electronics has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $24.45. The company has a market capitalization of $426.65 million, a PE ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $374.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimball Electronics will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics during the first quarter worth about $866,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 88,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 165,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

