Kian Fatt Chong Sells 6,410 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) SVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $713,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX opened at $112.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.67. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Seagate Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to reacquire up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $99.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.37.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

