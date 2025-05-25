Kevin Andrew Mccreadie Sells 1,200 Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 1,200 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total transaction of C$13,560.00.

Kevin Andrew Mccreadie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 3,700 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$41,995.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 3,500 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.85, for a total value of C$41,475.00.

On Monday, May 12th, Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 60,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.32, for a total value of C$679,200.00.

AGF Management Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:AGF.B opened at C$11.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.63. AGF Management Limited has a 1 year low of C$7.37 and a 1 year high of C$11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$718.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AGF.B shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$13.50 to C$12.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.46.

About AGF Management

AGF Management is a Canadian-based asset manager with operations and investments in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia. At the end of May 2022, the firm had CAD 40.3 billion in total assets under management. AGF Management’s funds are weighted more heavily toward equities, with just over two thirds of retail AUM being equity related.

