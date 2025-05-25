James Thomas Vanasek Sells 57,000 Shares of Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP) Stock

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Free Report) Director James Thomas Vanasek sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total value of C$345,990.00.

TSE:CRP opened at C$6.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$123.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. Ceres Global Ag Corp. has a 1 year low of C$2.36 and a 1 year high of C$6.26.

About Ceres Global

Ceres Global Ag Corp. engages in the procurement and provision of agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics and storage services worldwide. The company operates through Grain, Supply Chain Services, and Seed and Processing segments.

