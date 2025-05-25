Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.36.

Itron Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $112.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.36. Itron has a 1-year low of $90.11 and a 1-year high of $124.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.22. Itron had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $607.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Itron will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $60,199.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,285.40. This trade represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total transaction of $559,805.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $103,482.40. This trade represents a 84.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,187 shares of company stock valued at $945,620. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $64,615,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 129.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 732,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,713,000 after buying an additional 413,487 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,486,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,619,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Itron by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 333,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,197,000 after acquiring an additional 214,600 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

