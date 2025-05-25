Invst LLC Sells 3,567 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invst LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5,971.4% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.78 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $21.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.93.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

