Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Shares Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.30) and last traded at GBX 170.50 ($2.31). Approximately 305,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 373,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.50 ($2.32).

Invesco Bond Income Plus Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £346.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 170.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 170.93.

Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported GBX 12.08 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Invesco Bond Income Plus had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 157.83%.

About Invesco Bond Income Plus

Managed by Rhys Davies and Edward Craven, the Company’s investment objective is to seek to obtain both high income and capital growth from investment, predominantly in high-yielding fixed-interest securities.

