International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in International Paper by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,904,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,609,462,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191,361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,559,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,429,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720,575 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in International Paper by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,948,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,762 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,201,000. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.03. International Paper has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.16.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on International Paper from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,896.25. The trade was a 19.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

