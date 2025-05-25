Insider Selling: Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) CEO Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) CEO William D. Mosley sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $7,662,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,167,061.19. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

STX opened at $112.74 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $115.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 63.48% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to repurchase up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on STX shares. Wall Street Zen raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.37.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,314 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 591.8% in the 1st quarter. Panoramic Capital LLC now owns 131,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,165,000 after acquiring an additional 112,433 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

