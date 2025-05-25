Insider Selling: Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN) Insider Sells 3,422 Shares of Stock

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Sonne sold 3,422 shares of Palladyne AI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $24,775.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,822.20. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stephen Sonne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 31st, Stephen Sonne sold 1,141 shares of Palladyne AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $6,640.62.
- On Monday, February 24th, Stephen Sonne sold 10,529 shares of Palladyne AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $74,018.87.
Palladyne AI Stock Performance
NASDAQ PDYN opened at $7.43 on Friday. Palladyne AI Corp. has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $14.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $261.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 3.77.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Palladyne AI in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
About Palladyne AI
Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.
