Insider Selling: Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN) Insider Sells 3,422 Shares of Stock

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Sonne sold 3,422 shares of Palladyne AI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $24,775.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,822.20. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Sonne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 31st, Stephen Sonne sold 1,141 shares of Palladyne AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $6,640.62.

On Monday, February 24th, Stephen Sonne sold 10,529 shares of Palladyne AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $74,018.87.

Palladyne AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDYN opened at $7.43 on Friday. Palladyne AI Corp. has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $14.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $261.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 3.77.

Institutional Trading of Palladyne AI

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Palladyne AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Palladyne AI by 507.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 96,402 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in Palladyne AI by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Palladyne AI during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palladyne AI in the 1st quarter worth $673,000. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Palladyne AI in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

About Palladyne AI

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

