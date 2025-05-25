Head to Head Survey: RDE (NASDAQ:GIFT) & Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

RDE (NASDAQ:GIFT – Get Free Report) and Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.8% of Vipshop shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of RDE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Vipshop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RDE and Vipshop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RDE N/A -62.87% -38.24% Vipshop 7.50% 20.89% 11.66%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RDE $89.69 million 0.59 N/A N/A N/A Vipshop $107.04 billion 0.07 $1.14 billion $1.91 7.53

This table compares RDE and Vipshop”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than RDE.

Risk & Volatility

RDE has a beta of -1.6, meaning that its stock price is 260% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vipshop has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for RDE and Vipshop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RDE 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vipshop 0 5 1 0 2.17

RDE currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.99%. Vipshop has a consensus target price of $15.10, indicating a potential upside of 5.01%. Given RDE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RDE is more favorable than Vipshop.

Summary

Vipshop beats RDE on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RDE

RDE, Inc. owns and operates a restaurant deal space in the United States. The company operates Restaurant.com that connects digital consumers, businesses, and communities with dining and merchant deal options at approximately 182,500 restaurants and retailers to approximately 7.8 million customers. It sells discount certificates for restaurants, as well as complementary entertainment and travel offerings, and consumer products on behalf of third-party merchants. The company is based in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products. It also provides internet finance services, including consumer and supplier financing. In addition, the company engages in warehousing, retail business, product procurement, and software development and information technology support activities. The company provides branded products through its vip.com and vipshop.com online platforms, as well as through retail stores. Vipshop Holdings Limited was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

