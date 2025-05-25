Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Buys New Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 158,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 3.8% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 650,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,971,000 after buying an additional 148,642 shares during the period. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,281,000. Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Helium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,345,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.64 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $51.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.68.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

