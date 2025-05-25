GTS Securities LLC Has $940,000 Stock Position in iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT)

GTS Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC owned about 11.95% of iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IDAT opened at $32.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 million, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28.
About iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF
