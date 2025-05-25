GTS Securities LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

GTS Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,874 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 517.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in SM Energy by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in SM Energy by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,854 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. bought 7,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.36 per share, with a total value of $226,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,591.76. The trade was a 91.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on SM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on SM Energy from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Williams Trading set a $41.00 target price on SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

SM Energy Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SM stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.17. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.00.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.62 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 28.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

