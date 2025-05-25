GTS Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. GTS Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $25.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.76. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $26.47.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.



