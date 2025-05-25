Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 1,764 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $4,398,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $1,847,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $7,483,000. Challenger Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $2,378,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 66,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $6,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,817.68. This represents a 61.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,520 shares of company stock worth $10,999,268. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:PG opened at $165.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $156.58 and a one year high of $180.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.33.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.