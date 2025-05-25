Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $12,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 4,627.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 270,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,444,000 after acquiring an additional 264,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFMO opened at $161.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.11 and a 200 day moving average of $163.17. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $128.58 and a twelve month high of $179.56.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

