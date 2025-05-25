Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 15,712 Shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,712 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 3.71% of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF worth $9,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFTY. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,569,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,339,000. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,322,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 1,068.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 130,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 273.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 56,765 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFTY opened at $59.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average is $56.16. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $51.57 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The firm has a market cap of $236.60 million, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.72.

About First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

