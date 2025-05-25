GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Takes Position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 137,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. owned 0.29% of Applied Optoelectronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 858.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $17.88 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $992.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average is $24.73.

Applied Optoelectronics ( NASDAQ:AAOI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 38.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $99.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 145.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Applied Optoelectronics to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 23,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $454,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,728.52. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin purchased 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.22 per share, for a total transaction of $386,264.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,659,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,227,435.50. This represents a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,263 shares of company stock worth $740,590 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

