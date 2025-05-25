GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,976 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,196,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $84,418,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $3,726,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Argus raised Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $131,123.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,381 shares in the company, valued at $10,277,222.77. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Shroff sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $77,651.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,294.90. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,278 shares of company stock worth $12,745,859 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $131.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $99.71 and a twelve month high of $141.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.87 and a 200 day moving average of $124.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 31.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

