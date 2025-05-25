GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Invests $3.11 Million in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 88,776 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Antero Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Antero Resources by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,060 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 16,597 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 58,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 38,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $1,532,684.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 364,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,716,477.44. This represents a 9.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,472.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,229,805.34. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,125,200 shares of company stock worth $45,887,466. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Williams Trading set a $48.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Antero Resources Stock Up 1.0%

Antero Resources stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $42.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.04.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

