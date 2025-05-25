GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Buys New Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 618.2% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $377.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $143.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.10.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.30.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

