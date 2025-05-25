Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Position Increased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 164.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after purchasing an additional 54,202 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,311,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Generac by 323.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $123.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.50 and a 1-year high of $195.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $942.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

