Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stake Raised by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) by 835.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,702,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520,094 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Frontier Group were worth $12,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Frontier Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,186,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Frontier Group by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,396,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,042,000 after acquiring an additional 578,151 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,348,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,701,000 after buying an additional 134,723 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after buying an additional 35,355 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 488.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 980,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 813,929 shares during the period.

Frontier Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 2.55. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $10.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.05 million. Frontier Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ULCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Frontier Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Frontier Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Insider Transactions at Frontier Group

In other news, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 15,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $100,457.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,536.56. This represents a 38.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 48.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Further Reading

