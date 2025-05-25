Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.07. 67,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 68,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Separately, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.0644 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.76%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

