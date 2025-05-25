Forum Financial Management LP Sells 159 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 370,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,590,000 after acquiring an additional 28,904 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 719,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,040,000 after acquiring an additional 246,151 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,292,000 after acquiring an additional 184,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $105.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $91.65 and a one year high of $127.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.71 and its 200 day moving average is $102.42.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.52.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

