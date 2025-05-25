Forum Financial Management LP Makes New $773,000 Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in DocuSign by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 15,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $1,306,582.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,392,485.98. This represents a 16.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $46,676.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,880.70. This represents a 6.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,239. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.46.

DocuSign Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $84.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.21. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.75.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $776.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.94 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

