Forum Financial Management LP Has $849,000 Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 100.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 95,825 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOK. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NOK. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.85.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Nokia Oyj’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.0336 per share. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

See Also

