Forum Financial Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,979,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $972,156,000 after buying an additional 263,065 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $367,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $87.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.48. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $92.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

