Forum Financial Management LP Grows Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $436.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.69. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $377.85 and a 1 year high of $519.88. The stock has a market cap of $111.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.91.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,615,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,512 shares in the company, valued at $13,256,000. This represents a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 530 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.34, for a total value of $251,930.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,539 shares in the company, valued at $27,825,928.26. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,514 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $545.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $424.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

