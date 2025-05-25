Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 10,223 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,823 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in ENI were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ENI by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after acquiring an additional 218,391 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 606,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 70,507 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,233,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ENI by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 388,578 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,363 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,201 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 223,597 shares during the period. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $29.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.67. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The company has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.52 billion. ENI had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.5391 per share. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. ENI’s payout ratio is 89.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

