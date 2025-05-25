Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $559,000 Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $24.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average is $26.43.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CTRA. Pickering Energy Partners lowered shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $748,572.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,856.26. This trade represents a 19.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $941,735.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,617.40. The trade was a 21.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

