Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,210 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 262,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,880,000 after purchasing an additional 78,521 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.28 and its 200-day moving average is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.91 and a 52-week high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.372 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

