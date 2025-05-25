Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $458,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 460,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,577,000 after buying an additional 253,994 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 25,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 284,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after buying an additional 14,009 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 142,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $3,010,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,152 shares in the company, valued at $13,026,263.04. The trade was a 18.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,174 shares in the company, valued at $17,893,713.60. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,644,780. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $107.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.26. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.53%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

