Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.47 and its 200-day moving average is $60.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $64.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.2544 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

