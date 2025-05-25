Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $56.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.48. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.85 and a 1 year high of $68.43.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

