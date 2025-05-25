Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 695,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,481,000 after buying an additional 186,187 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Prologis by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 784,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,907,000 after buying an additional 179,880 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 74,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 39,321 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,596,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,754,282,000 after purchasing an additional 334,907 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $104.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.85. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 101.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. CJS Securities dropped their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.42.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

