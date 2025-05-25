Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Decreases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 6.4% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JBR Co Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.06.

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $258.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.13 and its 200 day moving average is $238.36. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $163.53 and a one year high of $269.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $240.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 115.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

