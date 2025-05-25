ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Trading 0.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOIGet Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.25 and last traded at $54.25. 20,597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 62,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day moving average of $61.17.

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8511 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This is an increase from ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOIFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 2.87% of ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

