ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Trading 0.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.25 and last traded at $54.25. 20,597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 62,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day moving average of $61.17.

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8511 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This is an increase from ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN ( NASDAQ:USOI Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 2.87% of ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

