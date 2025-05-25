Edward David Lafehr Buys 25,000 Shares of STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP) Stock

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) Director Edward David Lafehr acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.90 per share, with a total value of C$97,500.00.

STEP Energy Services Stock Performance

STEP stock opened at C$4.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$288.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.38. STEP Energy Services Ltd. has a one year low of C$3.35 and a one year high of C$5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of STEP Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services is an energy services company that provides coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping and hydraulic fracturing solutions. Our combination of modern equipment along with our commitment to safety and quality execution has differentiated STEP in plays where wells are deeper, have longer laterals and higher pressures.

