Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:AIBU) Shares Acquired by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:AIBU – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.25. Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96.

The Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares (AIBU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive US AI & Big Data index. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of a concentrated index of US companies involved in artificial intelligence (AI) applications and big data. Stocks are weighted based on their relevance to the business fields.

