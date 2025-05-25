Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Invests $281,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $4,887,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $3,405,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 40,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 29,526 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,380,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $212,627,000 after acquiring an additional 41,720 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Boston Scientific
In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total value of $477,956.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,420.70. This trade represents a 19.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $16,852,118.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,535,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,379,150.88. This represents a 9.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,830 shares of company stock worth $20,043,415 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.0%
NYSE BSX opened at $104.49 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $107.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.59 billion, a PE ratio of 83.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.
