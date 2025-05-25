Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Insider Julie Galbo Acquires 94 Shares

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA – Get Free Report) insider Julie Galbo purchased 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$175.12 ($113.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,461.00 ($10,688.96).

Julie Galbo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 15th, Julie Galbo acquired 105 shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$168.96 ($109.72) per share, with a total value of A$17,741.01 ($11,520.14).

The stock has a market capitalization of $278.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

