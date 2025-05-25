Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc Makes New $2.86 Million Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.8% of Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 198,719 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4%

IWR opened at $87.70 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $96.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.14 and a 200-day moving average of $88.52.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

